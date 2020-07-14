Sheriff: Oroville mother allowed men to sexually abuse her children

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Summer Carver, Monday, on nine felony counts related to the investigation that started in early July.

OROVILLE, Calif. — An Oroville mother is behind bars, accused of multiple counts of child sexual abuse involving three of her own children, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Summer Carver, Monday, on nine felony counts related to the investigation that started in early July. According to investigators, evidence gathered showed Carver was present at the time of some of the alleged sexual abuses.

The investigation began after deputies received information about a man reportedly abusing several children. While investigating, investigators learned the suspect, Joshua Chadwick, 39, was on probation and is a registered sex offender.

On July 8, detectives went to Chadwick’s home and a search turned up multiple images of child porn on one of his devices, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives also said they found evidence that Chadwick had had recent sexual contact with three of Carver’s children, all of whom are under 10 years old.

Investigators said they found evidence that Chadwick had allegedly been abusing the children for “an extended period of time.” They also said they found evidence that a second man, 38-year-old David Acuff, was also abusing the children.

Sheriff’s detectives contacted the Oroville Police Department and learned OPD had an open investigation on Acuff regarding allegations of child sexual abuse involving the same three children.

Later in the evening on July 8, sheriff’s and police detectives served a search warrant at Acuff’s home where they said they found additional evidence related to the abuse of the three children. Both Chadwick and Acuff were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail on multiple felony child sex crimes charges.

Investigators say Carver had five children. All five children have been taken into the custody of the Butte County Children’s Services Division.

