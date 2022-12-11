Placer County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested for DUI, officials say

Former deputy Allahno Hughes blew a blood alcohol level of 0.13% while on duty Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A newly hired Placer County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested for driving under the influence and booked South Placer Jail, Saturday.

Former deputy Allahno Hughes responded for a call for service in a marked patrol car Saturday morning. Upon arriving at the scene, other sheriff's office officials suspected Hughes was under the influence, according to the office.

California Highway Patrol was called to the scene to conduct a sobriety test where Hughes' blood alcohol level was reported at 0.13%, according to a officials. The legal limit in California is 0.08%.

Hughes has been released from his probationary employment and is no longer employed by the sheriff's office.

The office is now investigating who Hughes had contact with Saturday.

