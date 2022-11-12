Modesto Police make arrest after Friday night shooting left a man dead

The shooting victim was found sitting inside of a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound Friday, Modesto Police said.

MODESTO, Calif. — A man is dead and the suspected gunman is in jail after a shooting Friday night, officials with the Modesto Police Department said in a Saturday Facebook post.

On Friday, Modesto officers said they began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting someone opening fire in the parking lot of 1501 Coffee Road, near Briggsmore Avenue, around 9 p.m.

After getting to the scene, police said they found a man inside of a car who had been suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers reportedly tried to perform life-saving measures before paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Detectives identified Lance Reyes, 27 of Modesto, as a suspect in the homicide. Officers with Modesto Police's Street Gang Unit found Reyes and booked him into Stanislaus County Public Safety Center early Saturday morning on suspicion of murder.

Witnesses and those with information are asked to call detectives at 209-572-9826. Authorities say the investigation into the deadly shooting is still active.

