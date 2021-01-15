El Dorado County teacher accused of possessing child pornography

A Union Mine High School teacher is accused of possessing child pornography depicting students in "various stages of undress," sheriff's officials said.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A Union Mine High School teacher is accused of possessing child pornography depicting students in "various stages of undress," according to El Dorado County Sheriff's officials.

Deputies began investigating on Wednesday after a school staff member allegedly found that a teacher, identified as Ryan Pullen, had an inappropriate video of students.

Deputies arrested Pullen on Thursday. Sheriff's officials are working to identify the victims and are still investigating evidence found at Pullen's home.

Pullen is booked into the El Dorado County Jail for possession of child pornography, eavesdropping, and child endangerment.

