Plumas County man facing child endangerment charge after boy, 4, shot in stomach

QUINCY, Calif. — A Plumas County man was arrested for child endangerment after a 4-year-old boy suffered an accidental gunshot wound to the stomach on Saturday.

The shooting happened at a home in Quincy around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The boy was first taken to the Plumas District Hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to Renown Medical Center in Reno. The condition of the young boy is unknown at this time.

Details of how the boy got hold of the weapon, or what kind of weapon it was, have not been released.

After investigating, deputies arrested Jason M. Gillam on a felony complaint of child endangerment and criminal storage of a firearm. Authorities did not say what Gillam’s relationship was to the child.

This case is still under investigation.