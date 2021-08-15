Sacramento Police searching for missing at-risk woman

Jennifer is described as a white female, approximately 5’7” and weighs 270 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts, and no shoes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are searching for a missing, at-risk woman who walked away from a home in South Sacramento on Sunday.

Sacramento Police say 28-year-old Jennifer Carpenter walked away from a home in the 7700 block of Billings Way, in the Meadowview area, on Sunday.

Authorities say Jennifer is considered to be "at-risk" because she is unable to care for herself and, if lost, will not know how to find her way home.

Jennifer is described as a white female, approximately 5’7”, and weighs 270 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts, and no shoes.

If you see Jennifer or know where she is, contact the Sacramento Police Department immediately at 918-808-5471.

