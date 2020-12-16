Modesto standoff suspect arrested | Update

Officers are on the scene in the 2800 block of Floyd Avenue, where they say the armed suspect is barricaded inside a home.

Update 7 p.m.:

MODESTO, Calif. -- The standoff suspect has been arrested, Modesto Police said in a social media post.

The identity of that person still has not been released. A heavy police presence is expected to remain in the area as the investigation continues, authorities said.

Road closures are on Floyd Avenue from Roselle to Country Ranch.

Original:

Modesto Police are involved in a standoff situation with a person, who they say is armed with a gun, in a neighborhood on the north side of the city.

Officers are on the scene in the 2800 block of Floyd Avenue, just to the west of Roselle Avenue, where they say the armed suspect is barricaded inside a home and has fired his weapon at least once.

It is unclear what caused the person to hole up and authorities have not said if anyone else is inside the home with that person.

Modesto residents are being asked to avoid the area until the situation is resolved or until police say otherwise.

