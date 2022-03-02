'I beg you, say something' | Manteca family hopes $10K reward brings answers in Ramon Rios' death

30-year-old Ramon Rios was shot and killed on E. Yosemite Avenue in broad daylight on February 20th, 2021

MANTECA, Calif. — On busy E. Yosemite Avenue in Manteca, a banner now hangs along a sidewalk offering a $10,000 reward in the shooting death of 30-year-old Ramon Rios.

"He was a very hard working person. He was a loving person. He was a giving person," said sister Lupita Rios.

Ramon Rios was a father to two little girls, a husband and construction foreman. He enjoyed family time and working out.

"He's one of the guys that had a big heart. If somebody needed a job, he will hire them," said brother Jose Rios, Jr.

The shooting happened on Feb. 20, 2021 at an intersection on E. Yosemite Avenue near Highway 99.

It happened in broad daylight in a high traffic area surrounded by strip malls and fast food restaurants.

The family says Rios was driving his blue,1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass, and was on his way to see if he could qualify to buy his family a home.

There is no motive and no information as to what may have led up to the shooting. The family says he had no enemies.

"We're broken. We're never going to be whole," Lupita Rios said.

To increase the chances someone with information comes forward, two non-profit crime victim advocacy groups and an anonymous donor have put up a $10,000 reward.

"My wife was murdered in 2014, and the community has helped me out. So, this is a good opportunity for myself to give back," said Paul Singh, of the Misty Holt Singh Memorial Foundation.

Each year, the foundation holds a golf tournament to raise funds to use for reward money to help find and arrest killers.

Leticia Galvan lost her son in a shooting in Lodi six years ago.

"This is an honor to be helping other people, because we've been through it," Galvan said.

Now, the Rios family is going through it too and hopes others will listen.

"If there is someone out there who knows something, please, I beg you, say something," Lupita Rios said.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, call Manteca Police at 209-823-4636.

