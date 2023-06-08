Arkansas mother identified in 2018 disappearance in Sacramento County

The 22-year-old was a mother from Fayetteville, Arkansas who disappeared in Sacramento County in April 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has identified human remains found in 2018 as Raven Labit.

The 22-year-old was a mother from Fayetteville, Arkansas who disappeared in Sacramento County in April 2018.

Now more than five years later, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they believe she was killed. The coroner's office used DNA to identify Labit after her remains were found by a fisherman in the Mokelumne River.

Garth Keffer is a homicide detective with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

"The fisherman was out on the dock, cast his line and snagged a bag. The fisherman pulled the bag onto the docks and inside the bag, he discovered that there were human remains," Keffer said.

Robert Ranum, a homicide detective with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, is also working on the case.

The sheriff's office said Labit left Arkansas in 2017, making stops in Dallas, Texas; Reno, Nevada and parts of California, including Sacramento, before her disappearance.

"Through our investigation, we believe Raven did fall victim. Unfortunately for Raven, her story ended before she could escape her situation," Ranum said.

The detectives said Labit last spoke with her parents in January 2018. Her body was found months later.

The two detectives said they hope someone will come forward with information that can help fill in the gaps.

"We most likely haven't spoken to everybody that she's come into contact with so that's why we're reaching out to the public. We want anybody that had any relationship, no matter how small, whether it was just in passing or maybe information that they learned from someone else about Raven to reach out to the sheriff's office," Ranum said.

The sheriff's office said Labit frequented Stockton Boulevard in South Sacramento and Watt Avenue in North Sacramento. She also visited the Rancho Murrieta area prior to her disappearance.

Watch more on ABC10