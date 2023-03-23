x
Crime

Roseville man accused of lewd acts with child

Officials say they identified multiple victims ranging from 6-years-old to 13-years-old over the past 25 years.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A 61-year-old Roseville man was arrested by Citrus Heights Police Department on multiple counts of lewd acts with children, officials said Thursday. 

Ricky Vaughn was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of 12 counts of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a child under 14.

The arrest comes months after officials started investigating allegations made against Vaughn back in November 2022 about him sexually assaulting a minor. Officials say they identified multiple victims ranging from 6 years old to 13 years old over the past 25 years.

Citrus Heights detectives say they are concerned there may be unreported victims and encourage anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the Citrus Heights Police Department Crime Tip Line at (916) 727-5524.

Vaughn is being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

