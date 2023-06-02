Accused child sexual abuser held on $1.6 million bail after 16-count arrest

Sacramento County Sheriff's officials said they arrested 49-year-old Elton Glenn Ward on Jan. 19 in Grass Valley on several charges of lewd acts with children.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Bureau announced the arrest of 49-year-old Elton Glenn Ward in Grass Valley after he was charged with 16 counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 years old.

He is being held on $1.6 million bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail, officials said. He was arrested on Jan. 19, but the announcement was made Feb. 6.

Survivors of Ward's alleged child sexual abuse were girls between the ages of 5 and 16 years old at the time of the described incidents.

Sheriff's office detectives say they are concerned there are more unreported survivors of Ward's alleged crimes, and they are encouraging community members to come forward with any information that could be helpful in the investigation.

Contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5191.

