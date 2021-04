A spokesperson for the police department said one person was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An investigation is underway after more than 20 people got into a brawl at John's Incredible Pizza in Roseville, police said.

Officer Rob Baquera, spokesperson for the department, said officers are conducting interviews after more than 20 people got into a fight Sunday around 4:45 p.m.

He said at least one person was taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries.

No additional information was available.

