Change.org petition seeks to rename H Street Bridge in honor of fallen officer Tara O'Sullivan

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Nearly 2,000 people have signed a change.org petition to have a Sacramento bridge renamed after fallen officer Tara O'Sullivan.

On June 19, 2019, while out with a training officer responding to a domestic disturbance call in north Sacramento, O'Sullivan was shot as she was helping the victim gather her belongings. Hours later, police confirmed O'Sullivan died in the hospital from her injuries.

O'Sullivan has been remembered for her heroic actions and community service.

A Change.org petition is now asking Sacramento City Council and Mayor Darrell Steinberg to rename the H Street Bridge in honor of O'Sullivan.

Creators of the petition call the effort a "worthy memorial project."

"Tara was a hero - she should be honored," commented Jennifer Wampler on the petition.

"The H street bridge is a landmark in East Sacramento," commented Paula Branson on the petition. "Tara’s connection to East Sacramento, her dedication and ultimate sacrifice in protecting the city of Sacramento should be recognized and honored by naming this bridge after Tara. Please support."

