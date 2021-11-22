x
Crime

Sacramento parent faces a battery charge after allegedly attacking a referee at a soccer game

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office said the incident happened on Oct. 30. in Roseville.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento parent is facing a battery charge after the Placer County District Attorney’s Office said he attacked a referee at a local soccer game in Roseville.

The District Attorney’s Office said the incident happened on Oct. 30. The release from officials said the Placer County Superior Court is charging Vicente Robles, 34, of battery committed against a sports official.

The incident was investigated by the Roseville Police Department and a crime report was received by the District Attorney’s Office on Nov. 17. 

Robles is expected to be in court for an arraignment on Dec. 8 at the Placer County Superior Court in Roseville.

