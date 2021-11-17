Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said officers worked all night before they arrested Tyrice Martin in connection to the shooting deaths of a man and child.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn shared his insight about the arrest after a shooting that left one man and a child dead in Seavey Circle on Tuesday night.

“We have to really buckle down and work together to get this violence to stop in our community because it’s destroying families,” Hahn said.

Hahn said detectives were working throughout the night into the day until 22-year-old Tyrice Martin was arrested in connection to the killing of 7-year-old Isabel Martin, and the other victim, who has yet to be identified.

Hahn praised local community organizations like the Black Child Legacy Campaign for jumping to help.

“What allowed the detectives to work so fast were community groups that helped at the hospital and help with this family that just lost a seven-year-old," Hahn said. "I have two daughters myself. I could not imagine.”

Hahn said the level of violence has risen amid the pandemic that includes people assaulting flight attendants on planes and brawls at sporting events.

"I think it's a perfect storm, and so the sooner we can through this pandemic, and get positive programs (and) schools back on track, it can help us lower the violence we see now," Hahn said. "We have a lot of work to do in general to create equal opportunities in all our neighborhoods."

Area leaders, such as Kim Willaims who is with the Black Child Legacy Campaign, held a news conference calling for more community investment to bring an end to gun violence. “There's so many organizations that are passionate about our children and sac and making it safe, but we can’t do it without resources,” Willaims said.

Wednesday night's shooting brings the total homicide count across Sacramento to up to 53 in 2021 so far. The number for all of 2020 was 43.