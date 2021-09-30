San Joaquin County correctional officer found guilty of multiple felony offenses

Simmons is expected to be back in front of a judge for sentencing on Nov. 8

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zachary Simmons, a correctional officer with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, was found guilty of multiple felony offenses, including rape and sexual activity, and one misdemeanor.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced the guilty verdict Thursday. Specifically, Simmons was found guilty of sexual penetration with force or fear and sexual activity with a confined adult in a detention center, plus a misdemeanor charge of communicating with a prisoner without consent.

“These women, no matter their circumstances, are victims of sexual assault," Salazar said in a statement. "Whether it’s violence at home or in a jail, as a community we must hold those accountable who harm and traumatize the most vulnerable among us.”

The San Joaquin Sheriff's Office said in a statement back in 2020 that an investigation into the alleged crimes began in late August of that year. On Aug. 26, 2020, Simmons was placed on administrative leave as the department completed an internal investigation. Following the investigation, the DA's office filed three felony charges and one misdemeanor against Simmons, who turned himself into custody on Oct. 5, 2020.

Simmons is expected to be back in front of a judge for sentencing on Nov. 8, 2021.

