Second rape victim linked to accused rapist, Sonora police say

Turlock police said officers found DNA evidence that linked back to Joseph Frank Pineda Pimentel after a second homeless woman reported rape in June.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — A second homeless woman has been identified in connection with a rape that linked back to 37-year-old Joseph Frank Pineda Pimentel, the Sonora Police Department said.

The homeless woman reported to the Sonora Police Department on June 4 that she had been raped after being picked up by a Hispanic man while walking along W. Stockton St. After offering her a ride, police said the man drove the woman to an undisclosed location, ordered the victim to get out and allegedly raped her by force.

According to police, the victim consented to a rape kit where DNA samples were collected. A DNA match was discovered on Aug.31, matching to 37-year-old Joseph Frank Pineda Pimentel of Manteca.

Pimentel had been arrested on Sept. 2 for similar charges, according to investigators who worked with the Turlock Police Department. On Sept. 7, an arrest was made and Pimentel was taken into custody without incident.

Pimentel was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on the charge of rape using force or fear with a bail set at $150,000.

Police believe there could be more victims in the Central Valley and Foothill areas. Law enforcement asks anyone who has information regarding this case to call the police department at (209) 532-8141.