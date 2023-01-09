x
Crime

At least three shot at KFC in Antelope, sheriff's say

The shooting reportedly happened at the KFC on Watt Avenue and Elverta Road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least three people were shot at a KFC restaurant in Antelope just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

All three hurt are believed to be adults and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said all three victims are employees.

Law enforcement believes multiple suspects were involved and may have fled in different directions.

