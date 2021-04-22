Shooting in midtown leaves one man dead, another injured, Sacramento police say

The intersection of 21st street and L Street is closed while detectives investigate.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An early morning shooting on Thursday in midtown Sacramento has claimed the life of one man and left another man injured, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officer Karl Chan with the department told ABC10 the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. on April 22 at the 2100 block of L Street. Sacramento police found two men who had been shot and both were taken to the hospital.

One victim sadly died at the hospital. The other victim is expected to survive, according to Chan.

Sacramento police are investigating the area, and so the intersection of 21st street and L Street is closed in a one block radius. Early morning commuters should plan an alternate route.

Chan does not provide any other details at this time, but said updates will be provided later in the day.

