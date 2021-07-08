1 in custody as Stanislaus deputies investigate assault with deadly weapon in Empire

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they've taken one person into custody as they investigate a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon in Empire.
In a tweet, the sheriff's office asked for people to avoid the 200 block of E Street and Breezewood Mobile Home Park, located on the 600 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue, due to police activity. Authorities said tenants already in the area can shelter in place.
The sheriff's office said no victims have been found at this time, but one person was taken into custody on South Santa Fe Avenue.
