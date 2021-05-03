Teenager shot and killed while eating at taco trucks, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says

The shooting happened Sunday night, with the teenager being an "unintentional victim."

KEYES, Calif. — A shooting investigation is underway in Stanislaus County after a teenager was shot and killed in Keyes.

The shooting happened around 8:48 p.m. on Sunday night. T. Luke Schwartz, Sergeant and public information officer with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office told ABC10 the shooting occurred in an area where several people were eating at the taco trucks in the area of Martha Avenue and 7th Street.

"Supposedly a fight happened at the taco trucks and our victim was an unintentional victim when the shots were fired," Schwartz said.

When deputies responded to the shooting, they found the teenaged victim in the roadway unresponsive. The teenager sadly died of their injuries.

Though few details have been released at this time, Schwartz said a silver car was seen fleeing the area and police believe it was involved. However, there is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Schwartz said the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is hoping an eyewitness will come forward. Those with information are asked to contact the sheriff's office.