Stockton men busted with nearly 100 pieces of stolen clothing in San Francisco, police say

San Francisco police said the two men had clothing from Nike, Levi's, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein

SAN FRANCISCO — Two Stockton men were put behind bars after being caught with nearly 100 articles of stolen clothing in San Francisco, police said.

In a news release, the San Francisco Police Department said 22-year-old Fredi Arriaga-Rendon and 20-year-old Darrel Brookins were caught Sunday with stolen clothing from Nike, Levi's, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein. Both men are from Stockton.

The bust came after police saw three suspects leave a parked car while on patrol along the 1700 block of Sunnydale Avenue. According to police, an eagle-eyed officer saw several clothing tags and hangers near the parked car and noticed that the tags had been recently removed. As officers approached the car, the suspects started to walk away and police saw bags of clothes that still had security sensors.

After two of the suspects walked back to the car, police arrested both of them, including one who allegedly led them on a brief chase before his arrest.

Arriaga-Rendon and Brookins were arrested on charges that include receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools. Arriaga-Rendon was also booked on parole violation while Brookins also had a resisting arrest charge.

