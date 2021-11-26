Stockton mother worried her son's case will go cold a year after he was shot, killed | Unsolved California

The family of Lance Whitemore, who was shot and killed in Stockton over a year ago, is still seeking answers that will bring those responsible to justice.

STOCKTON, California — In between two homes on South Madison Street, a memorial has stood for more than a year.

The memorial is for 33-year-old Lance Whitmore. He was killed on October 13, 2020, a Tuesday night at around 10:45 p.m.

Lance Whitmore's mother Pamela Whitmore and little sister Raquel Whitmore come by this memorial every day to honor Lance Whitmore.

"He was a good person. We just don't know what happened," Raquel Whitmore said of her big brother Lance.

Pamela says the night her son was killed, he was with an unknown woman driving in this neighborhood when shots rang out. His family also said his car was shot up to 16 times.

Lance Whitmore crashed his car. The unknown woman and the shooters then took off.

Pamela Whitmore is worried her son's case will go cold.

"I just don't understand why there are no answers, Pamela Whitmore said. "I don't understand it. it's about time somebody speaks up because we need answers."

Until she finds answers, Pamela will continue to visit the memorial next to where her son lost his life while she hopes someone will make an anonymous tip to finding his killers.

"I'm not going to stop coming until they find the killers," Pamela Whitmore said. "It's been heartbreaking for us all."

