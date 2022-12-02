1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Stockton's Oak Park

No suspect information on a suspect or motive was released by police at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department has opened an investigation after a deadly shooting at Oak Park.

Calls came in to the police department around 4:30 p.m. Arriving officers found a car and two victims who were shot. One was taken to the hospital in unknown condition and the other was found in the car and declared dead.

No suspect information on a suspect or motive was released by police at this time.

READ ALSO:

STOCKTON CRIME IN CONTEXT

The increase in homicide cases in Stockton during the early months of 2022 came on the heels of a decline in 2021, where police reported fewer homicides ending the year with a total of 38 cases.

While that’s not the lowest number the department has dealt with in the past 12 years, it is below the annual average of 40 homicide cases per year since 1995.

In response to the rise in homicides, community groups held prayer vigils and outreach events meant to unite Stockton residents against violence.

Activists have called on the community to show up to such events and work with local organizations such as Advance Peace, Faith in the Valley, Lighthouse of the Valley and the Office of Violence Prevention to discourage crime and help impacted communities heal.

Click here for a map of crime statistics.

In an interview with ABC10 in March, Stockton City Manager Harry Black said the Stockton Police Department is trying to prevent more deaths by working more on intelligence gathering and cooperating with federal partners such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshall's Service.

The city is also working to improve its crime prevention, intervention and fighting strategy, Black said. Representatives with the city's Office of Violence Prevention are working to be more present in communities impacted by crime. The office's 'peacekeepers program' places mediators and mentors in high crime areas.

Watch the full interview: Stockton City Manager Harry Black talks recent crime in the city | Extended Interview

WATCH ALSO: