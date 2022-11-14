'Some of the most despicable allegations' | Ex-Stockton officer and current officer appear in court

Former Sgt. Nicholas Bloed faces multiple felony sex charges and more. Officer Ny Tran faces felony charges for stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly man.

Instead of a navy blue police uniform, former Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed was dressed in an orange jailhouse jumpsuit.

He is accused of multiple felony sex offenses involving eight victims, both men and women, including assault to commit rape, assault by a public officer and asking or receiving a bribe. The allegations date back to May of 2019.

"In my 35 years in this office, these are some of the most despicable allegations I have encountered against a police officer," said San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar.

According to the district attorney, some cases involved Bloed using his power of authority to press victims for sex. One woman ABC10 interviewed in June says Bloed forced himself on her in a Stockton hotel room while on duty.

"At that point, that's when he started having sex with me," said the woman accusing Bloed.

However, the attorney for Bloed says the case "has no merit whatsoever" and will prove it in court.

"There's no doubt that Mr. Bloed lacks judgement and made some serious mistakes. I believe, once the evidence is presented in court, it's going to be clear that this was a consensual encounter," Sawyer said.

In the case involving Stockton Police Officer Ny Tran, the district attorney says it began as a call for service. He didn't know the victim.

The 9-year veteran of the force is accused of grand theft, forgery and using the elderly victim's credit card and personal check totaling over $94,000.

He appeared in court out on bail wearing a dress suit and tie. The district attorney says her office received a tip from the conservator of the victim, who was in his early 80s.

"99.9% do it everyday and do it well. But, that less than 1% we're always going to hold them accountable," said Verber Salazar, referring to police officers.

"Please reserve judgment, my client is innocent until proven guilty," said Chris Walsh, defense attorney for Tran.

For now, Bloed is being held on no bail, while Tran remains out on bail.

The arraignment hearings for both will be continued. Bloed will be back in court on November 18th. Tran will be back in court on December 13th.

The district attorney also suggested perhaps a third party should oversee an investigation into the Stockton Police Department in order to build the public's trust with the department.

