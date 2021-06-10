x
Crime

Stockton police investigating shooting near elementary school that left 1 man dead

Stockton Police Department said there is no motive or suspect information at this time.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday that left one man dead.

A spokesperson for the department said that the shooting happened at roughly 12:04 a.m. on California Street and Flora Street, which is near Pittman Elementary School. Responding officers arrived on scene to find a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Stockton police said that at this time, detectives do not have a motive or suspect information. The department did not provide any other details as of 6 a.m. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes known. 

