Stockton police investigating shooting near elementary school that left 1 man dead

Stockton Police Department said there is no motive or suspect information at this time.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday that left one man dead.

A spokesperson for the department said that the shooting happened at roughly 12:04 a.m. on California Street and Flora Street, which is near Pittman Elementary School. Responding officers arrived on scene to find a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stockton police said that at this time, detectives do not have a motive or suspect information. The department did not provide any other details as of 6 a.m. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes known.

