Stockton reeling after two deadly early morning shootings

The San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office does not believe the two shootings Monday morning are related.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Within the crime tape surrounding the intersection at B and 8th streets in South Stockton, there skid marks from tires. Usually, those marks are the tell-tale signs of another sideshow, but this time, it turned deadly.

"We got a call last night close to 1 o'clock in the morning about a disturbance in the area that led our deputies to find a homicide as a result of a sideshow operation," said Heather Brent, spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

One witness who heard the shooting, but did not want to be identified, said the man who was shot was still able to drive his car about two blocks down the street.

The witness said the man then stopped, slumped over the wheel and died. He said instead of helping the man, a group of people ransacked his car and then took what they could from him.

That same witness said the sideshow had about 50 cars with 150 people.

One woman, who also didn't want to be identified, lives in the neighborhood.

"They're shooting, so a bullet could go into a house while people are sleeping and hurt someone," the woman said.

About 90 minutes later, there was another deadly shooting. It happened just outside the city's iconic Stockton Civic Auditorium.

Stockton police said a 55-year old man was shot and later died. A black pickup, possibly involved, was towed from the scene.

"We need to have a come-to-the-table moment and let people in our family know that life is precious. There's more opportunities, better ways instead of carrying on with how we have been," said Pastor Leon Scoggins of Stockton's Life City Church.

Saturday afternoon close to 4:30 p.m., 45-year old Juan Pacheco of Stockton was found shot and killed at S. Aurora Street and Scotts Avenue.

In all, 26 homicides in Stockton compared to 21 at this time last year.

"We need to talk to the people who are closest to us and really begin to speak to our relatives. The reality of it is the same people, the older generation that's watching these news broadcasts, it's their grandchildren. It's their relatives who are in our city doing the things that are definitely breaking our heart," said Scoggins.

The San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office does not believe the two shootings Monday morning are related.

No motives have been released in any of the three shootings.

WATCH ALSO: