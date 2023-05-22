1 dead after 'sideshow activity' near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a shooting near Stockton on Monday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said they believe "sideshow activity" led to the shooting, which happened around 12:40 a.m. Two other people were wounded with non-life-threatening injuries, but it's not clear how they were hurt. The identity of the person killed and the two people injured has not been released.
Few details about the shooting were available, but it happened near South B Street and East 8th Street. People are advised to avoid the area.
