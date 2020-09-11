Stockton shooting suspect apprehended with help of anonymous tip, drone

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reported it took just over a week to find and arrest the suspect of a shooting.

STOCKTON, Calif. — After a week-long search, including an anonymous tip and Stockton Police Department's drone, San Joaquin County Sherrif's Office booked the suspect of a shooting on Halloween in Stockton.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Halloween, deputies responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of Auto Avenue and Waterloo Road.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies reported that Scott David Chamblin, 27, fled from the scene and deputies hadn't been able to find him until Sunday.

The department said on Facebook, that the arrest was made possible by the help of an anonymous tip and an observation drone.

"Thanks to an anonymous tip from an observant member of our community," San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office posted. "Thank you to our brothers from the Stockton Police Department for their assistance with their unmanned aerial system (drone ) during this investigation."

Chamblin was located hiding in a closet in a building on the 2200 block of Willow Street and was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.

Chamblin will be booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for several charges including his outstanding warrant for attempted murder.

The victim survived the shooting on Halloween after treatment at a nearby hospital.