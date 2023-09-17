4 minors detained after stolen car crash in midtown Sacramento, police say

Police said the four minors were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

SACRAMENTO, California — Four minors were detained after crashing a stolen car in midtown Sacramento, police said.

The Sacramento Police Department said events started unfolding just before 7 p.m. when officers responded to the area of 4th Street and J Street for a stolen car. After police found the car, they tried to do a traffic stop near 19th and L streets but police said the car took off, which led to a brief chase.

Ultimately, the car hit another car near 19th and P streets.

The four minors in the stolen car where detained and taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The other car had two people in it, and both were taken an area hospital as a precaution.

