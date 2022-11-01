Around $185,000 in stolen merchandise recovered in the Bay Area, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Stolen items — estimated to be in the range of $185,000 — were recovered by California Highway Patrol in the Bay Area Sunday.
CHP said some of the items stolen were from the Louis Vuitton takeover robbery at Union Square in San Francisco last year.
Deputies said the Organized Retail Crime Task Force made the bust on Jan. 16. Along with the merchandise recovered, an arrest was made of a "known fencing suspect" CHP said.
Law enforcement said the suspect was booked and will face organized retail crime charges.
Earlier this month, at least one person was arrested after Stockton police and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) found stolen retail merchandise and cash at a home in Antioch, the CHP said.
According to a Facebook post from CHP, law enforcement found about $47,783 in stolen merchandise and $26,048 in cash at the home. The stolen merchandise was from ULTA Beauty, Express, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Lululemon, Hollister, Victoria’s Secret, TJX, American Eagle and other stores.
