CHP finds over $40,000 worth of products from ULTA, Express, Nordstrom, Lululemon and other retailers in Antioch home

STOCKTON, Calif. — At least one person was arrested after Stockton police and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) found stolen retail merchandise and cash at a home in Antioch, the CHP says.

According to a Facebook post from CHP, law enforcement found about $47,783 in stolen merchandise and $26,048 in cash at the home. The stolen merchandise was from ULTA Beauty, Express, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Lululemon, Hollister, Victoria’s Secret, TJX, American Eagle and other stores.

Law enforcement did not say what they learned during their investigation that led them to the home in Antioch.

The CHP didn't release the suspect's identity or where the home is exactly located, but did say a woman was arrested and booked for organized retail crime charges.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information regarding organized retail theft of any kind to report them by clicking here.