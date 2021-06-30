Butte County man arrested for allegedly killing woman in 2017

The woman's remains were found in Forest Ranch in January 2021, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

FOREST RANCH, Calif. — After four years, a family is getting some sense of closure after the human remains of a woman were found and a suspect was arrested.

Family and friends of 41-year-old Jennifer Moore reported her missing in June 2017 to the Glenn County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release about the case. The sheriff's office started investigating her disappearance, but nothing came of the investigation.

Three and a half years later, the Butte County Sheriff's Office got a call about human remains found "in a remote area of Forest Ranch" in January 2021. When detectives arrived, they started an investigation and found that the remains were those of Jennifer Moore.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office, the Glenn County Sheriff's Office and the Butte County District Attorney's Office started a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding Moore's disappearance and death. During the six-month investigation, detectives found evidence that showed 47-year-old Dustin Kimball of Magalia was dating Moore before she died. They also found evidence that led them to believe he killed her in 2017.

On Tuesday, June 29, detectives arrested Kimball during a traffic stop in Chico and booked him into the Butte County Jail on charges of murder. He is expected to be in court on Thursday, July 1.

The investigation into the death of Jennifer Moore is still ongoing.

