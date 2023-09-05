x
Crime

Suspect in deadly Stockton triple shooting arrested

The shooting happened on Feb. 4 along Weber Avenue, leaving 1 person dead and two hurt.

STOCKTON, Calif — The suspect in a deadly triple shooting near Stockton bar is now behind bars.

The Stockton Police Department announced Tuesday that Antonio Tamayo, 24, was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting from February.

Police had responded to the shooting on Feb. 4 along the 400 block of Weber Avenue.

The victims included two men and a woman. One of the two men died at the scene while the others were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Tamayo was arrested May 9 and booked into the county jail on suspicion of homicide.

