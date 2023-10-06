Former San Juan Unified teacher sentenced for sex acts with minors

Glenn Alejandrino was sentenced to five years and will now have to register as a sex offender for life.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Arden Middle School teacher was sentenced to five years in prison for sexually engaging with minors, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

Glenn Alejandrino is a county resident and has been a teacher with the San Juan Unified School District since 1996. Authorities said he started in early childhood education before working as a sixth grade teacher at Cowan Elementary School between 1999 and 2012.

He transferred to Arden Middle School in 2013, teaching eighth grade leadership and government until 2022.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of committing lewd acts upon a child and one count of communicating with a minor for purposes of engaging in lewd behavior, according to officials.

The DA's office says Alejandrino would spend time with students outside of school and on many occasions brought students to his home, gave them alcohol or other drugs, let them have sex at his home and on "at least 20 occasions" directed a student on how to use a sex toy on themselves.

He will have to register as a sex offender for life as part of the sentence.

