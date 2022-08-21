5-year-old killing of Terry McCauley in North Highlands still unsolved

Deputies arrived to the scene shortly after midnight on Aug. 22, 2017 and found him lying on his front porch. Five years later, his family still seeks answers.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Sunday marks five years since 34-year-old Terry McCauley was fatally shot at his North Highlands home along the 4100 block of Painter Way.

"Here we are five years later and still no answers," said Tara Porter, his sister. "We know that he was home and that he heard a sound. What the sound was was somebody breaking into his door. He went outside in order to keep them from coming in his home because he was home with one of his children and whoever was outside killed him."

The past five years have been filled with indescribable grief and sorrow for McCauley's loved ones and friends.

"Beautiful person inside and out. He was our only brother and my parents' only son. He was our children's only uncle," said Porter. "Really good father. He would defend the weak. He hated a bully."

McCauley's close friend Ron Brannen described going fishing together often when they were younger.

"He was always 'Little Terry' to me," said Brannen. "I just couldn't believe something like that would happen to him because he's such a good guy."

On Sunday morning, a 5K Walk for Justice was held at Tetotom Park in Antelope to honor McCauley's memory and continue the fight for answers. White and purple balloons lined the path as a symbol of peace. McCauley's family says they want the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office to step up and do more to solve his case.

"I do know that it wasn't random. I do believe it was targeted, and I do believe that the sheriff's department can solve this case if they were to apply the right amount of resources," said Porter.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office told ABC10 that there's no new information to share regarding McCauley's death — however, they said their agency solves 87% to 93% of their homicide cases. For McCauley's family, that closure can't come soon enough. They say they won't rest until his killer is caught and the case is closed.

"Losing him has changed our lives in a way that I can't even explain," said Porter. "There's somebody that knows something, and we need them to come forward and do the right thing. Whatever is done in the dark comes to light, and it's time for my brother's killer to be brought to light."

If you have any information regarding McCauley's death, call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office or leave an anonymous tip.

