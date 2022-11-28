More than 1,000 arrested over Thanksgiving weekend for DUI, CHP says

Authorities said they made 1,016 DUI arrests during the four day maximum enforcement period.

CALIFORNIA, USA — More than 1,000 people were busted on DUI charges during the California Highway Patrol's Maximum Enforcement Period.

The enforcement period began the night before Thanksgiving and ran through Sunday.

Authorities said they made 1,016 DUI arrests during that time. Last year, officers busted 1,033 for DUI during the same four-day period.

In CHP's Central Division, there was a total of 175 DUI arrests and a decrease in fatal crashes. CHP said there were four fatal collisions in 2022 in the Central Division compared to 2021, which saw 14 deadly crashes.

