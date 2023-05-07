x
Crime

400 pounds of illegal fireworks seized from Turlock man, police say

Police said a traffic stop led to an investigation and a seizure of the fireworks.

TURLOCK, Calif. — More than 400 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized from a Turlock man's home, police said Wednesday.

According to Turlock Police Department, they served a search warrant at the man's home after a traffic stop on July 3. Police said they found and seized several pounds of illegal fireworks and several pounds of narcotics for sale.

Davis Gallo Jr., 21 of Turlock, was arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal fireworks, possession of narcotics for sale and committing a felony while out on bail.

