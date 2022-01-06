Two minors hurt in shooting near high school in Sacramento County

The shooting caused a temporary lockdown at a nearby school, according to the Elk Grove Union School District.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two minors were hurt after a shooting in Sacramento County.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at Summer Sky Drive and Bastien Court, an area not far from Florin High School. Deputies responded after getting reports of a shooting around 3:40 p.m.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the minors had non-life-threatening injuries to the lower body. They were only described as boys.

The shooting caused a temporary lockdown at the nearby school, according to the Elk Grove Union School District.

No suspect information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.