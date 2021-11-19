Tyrice Martin appears in court for the first time following Upper Land Park shooting

Tyrice Martin is charged with the murder of Clifford Hall and involuntary manslaughter of seven-year-old Isabel Martin, his own niece.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has been charged in Tuesday's shooting that took the lives of two people at an Upper Land Park housing complex.

Tyrice Martin is charged with the murder of Clifford Hall, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office, and involuntary manslaughter of seven-year-old Isabel Martin, his own niece.

In a case that has caused so much emotion and heartbreak this week, Friday's arraignment of Martin was procedural. No family was present as the judge read the charges:

A count of murder in the death of Hall

Involuntary manslaughter for the death of Isabel Martin.

A count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Martin is being held on no bail.

Following Tuesday's shooting, Isabel’s parents explained that Martin opened fire on Hall, someone he knew and had a dispute with.

Isabel's parents said they only learned that the two men had an argument over cigarettes earlier this week. Isabel's father says he warned his brother that gun violence is never a solution.

"If he had not been trying to prove a point to this man and listened to what I said, both lives would still be here," he said to ABC10 earlier in the week.

Isabel's family said she would have turned eight years old on Monday, now her parents are planning her funeral.

Isabel's parents confirmed with ABC10 that Martin was released in October 2021.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard confirmed Martin was released early after telling the judge his wife was terminally ill. She passed away in October.

Martin's next appearance in court has been scheduled for Jan. 7, 2022.