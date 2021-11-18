What we know about the suspected shooter in the death of Isabel Martin | Criminal History

Police identified 22-year-old Tyrice Martin as the suspect in the death of Isabel Martin at an Upper Land Park housing complex Tuesday night.

Law enforcement said he is expected to be arraigned on Friday for charges stemming from the deadly Tuesday night shooting that resulted in the deaths of Isabel and another man. The shooting happened at the Marina Vista housing complex just after 10 p.m. in Upper Land Park.

ABC10 learned Wednesday that Martin was the uncle of Isabel. Martin's brother Brandon spoke to ABC10, sharing a message for his brother.

"If you see this bro, I love you, bro, but you crossed the line... Words can't explain what you took from me, bro. I just need to know why you did this to me. I just want to know why," Brandon Martin said.

Criminal History

A search of criminal cases tied to Tyrice Martin in Sacramento County shows a long list of cases ranging from firearm and burglary charges to assault charges. Here is a timeline of cases linked to Martin between 2018 to 2021.

May 04, 2018: One felony charge for concealed firearm inside of a vehicle (dismissed) One felony charge of carrying a loaded firearm in public (pled no contest) One misdemeanor charge of driving recklessly (dismissed) One misdemeanor charge of driving on the freeway without a valid license (dismissed)



Martin was sentenced to 90 days in a Sacramento County sheriff's work program.

May 14, 2018 : One felony charge for burglary (dismissed) One misdemeanor charge for vandalism (pled no contest) One misdemeanor charge for driving on the freeway without a valid license (dismissed)

:

Martin was again sentenced to 60 days in the sheriff's work program.

Jan. 11, 2019: Three felony charges of burglary (pled no contest to 1 of these charges, other 2 were dismissed)



He was sentenced to jail for 180 days on Jan. 15, 2019.

Jan. 16, 2019: One felony charge for burglary (case ended up being dismissed)

Oct. 8, 2019: Six felony charges for burglary One misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.



ABC10 research shows this case is still pending. There have been motions filed to dismiss several of these charges, but it isn't clear which charges.

Oct. 29, 2019: One felony charge for assault with deadly weapon (pled no contest) One felony charge for driving while under the influence of a drug



ABC10 research shows this case is still pending. There are also motions to dismiss charges.

Jan. 16, 2020: One felony charge for battery with serious bodily injury inflicted (dismissed) One felony charge for assault likely to produce great bodily injury (dismissed)

March 3, 2021 : One felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm One felony charge of purchasing a firearm while being a felon One misdemeanor charge of being in possession of a controlled substance

:

ABC10 research shows this case is ongoing.

Isabel's parents confirmed with ABC10 that Martin was released in October 2021.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard confirmed Martin was released early after telling the judge his wife was terminally ill. She passed away in October.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard released the following statement when asked about Martin's release.

"A deputy district attorney objected to his release, citing community safety and prior failure to appear as the main reason for him to be in custody."

Remembering Isabel Martin

What should have been a week of preparation for Brandon Martin and Monica Delgadillo's daughter's birthday has turned into plans for the young girl's funeral.

"The image is burning in my brain of her right there," Brandon Martin, who is also the suspect's brother, said.

Isabel's parents said she was killed after her own uncle opened fire on another man that he had an altercation on Tuesday night at the Marina Vista community.

"She's innocent, sweet. She never did anything wrong to nobody, very happy," her mother told ABC10 Wednesday.

Her parents said Isabel dreamed of being a blogger. Despite sometimes getting bullied in school, the family said she always made new friends. She leaves behind a two-year-old brother.

The family said they are now homeless and have started a GoFundMe to help lay Isabel to rest.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9