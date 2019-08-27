TRACY, Calif. — Parmjit Singh was on his nightly walk when he was brutally stabbed to death in his Tracy neighborhood, an area that neighbors and police say rarely ever sees crime.

The 64-year-old was an active member of the Sikh community and moved to the area to live with his family in 2016. He was walking at Gretchen Talley Park on Sunday, Aug. 25 when he was stabbed and left to die on the sidewalk.

At this time police have no suspects and said they are not sure if Singh's death was a hate crime.

Anyone with information about his death, or about suspicious activity in the park, is asked to contact the Tracy Police Department.

VIGIL FOR PARMJIT SINGH

Family and friends will hold a candlelight vigil for Parmjit Singh on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the same park where his life was taken.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Gretchen Talley Park, Tracy, Calif.

