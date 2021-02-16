Man sought after 1-year-old found dead in West Sacramento

The West Sacramento Police Department said they have a homicide warrant for the man's arrest.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A search is underway in West Sacramento after a one-year-old child was found dead in a motel.

Police are looking for Derrick Woods, 43 of Sacramento, as they investigate what they referred to as the violent homicide of a one-year-old child. Police said Woods is considered dangerous and that, if anyone knows where he is, they should call police immediately without approaching him.

"He's considered wanted at this point in association with a violent felony and should be considered dangerous. So, do not approach him, do not make contact with him, just contact the police and allow us to go out and make that contact," said Sgt. Stefan Iwanicki.

Police originally responded to Silvey's Motel along the 1000 block of West Capitol Avenue for a welfare check around 12 p.m. on Monday. Officials said officers found the child dead from traumatic injuries.

“This is absolutely a traumatic event for anybody involved, especially family members of the deceased child,” Sgt. Iwanicki said.

Authorities said they have a homicide arrest warrant for Woods, and said that he was last seen running from the area at the time of the incident. Woods is described as a Black man who stands at 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Sgt. Iwanicki said police are concerned that he has ties out state and could be looking to leave the area.