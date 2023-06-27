Woman stabbed in Stockton, suspect in custody

The stabbing happened in the 4400 block of East 4th Street.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A woman was stabbed in Stockton Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports of the stabbing came in around 4 p.m., calling deputies to the 4400 block of E 4th Street. Officials advised people to stay out of the area, but the scene has since been cleared up.

The woman was injured but is expected to survive. A suspect is now in custody. It's unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other or what happened before the stabbing.

No additional information is available at this time.