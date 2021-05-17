Yolo County man arrested for attempted murder, sheriff's office says

Deputies said the victim in the shooting was not injured but the victim's car was shot about 12 times.

YOLO, Calif. — A Yolo County man is behind bars after the sheriff's office accused him of attempted murder.

Vincent Moreno, 33 of Yolo, was arrested on charges that included attempted murder, gross negligent discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said the arrest is related to a May 15 shooting in the area of Cacheville Road and County Road 17.

Deputies responded to the area around 7:05 p.m. and found that the victim's vehicle was hit roughly 12 times by gunfire on the front windshield, hood, driver's side quarter panel and door. Deputies said the victim wasn't injured in the shooting.

Moreno was identified as the suspect, but officials said he fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Moreno was ultimately arrested on May 17 around 5 p.m. after being found near a gas station on the 500 block of North East Street in Woodland. Deputies said he was taken into custody with incident.

He was booked into the Yolo County Jail.

