Inmate who escaped from Merced County Jail arrested in Oklahoma, deputies say

Charlie Everitt, who escaped jail after breaking through "several layers of building material," was arrested after a man alerted police in Oklahoma.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of breaking out of Merced County Jail was arrested in Oklahoma about two weeks later, Merced County Sheriff's officials said.

Merced County Sheriff's officials said 45-year-old Charlie Everitt escaped the jail on May 26 by breaking through "several layers of building material." Everitt then made his way through the perimeter fencing before escaping custody.

A man walked into a police department in Oklahoma to report that Everitt was sleeping at a home in town. A SWAT team then arrested Everitt after confirming that he was an escaped inmate from Merced County Jail.

Everitt is currently in Oklahoma where he is expected to be extradited back to California.

Some of the charges Everitt faces include causing great bodily injury during a felony, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of drugs, according to the Merced County Sheriff Public Services.