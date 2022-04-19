CHP officer shot, killed driver after being dragged by car in Yuba County

The CHP officer was investigated a report of a stolen car when the suspect reversed and hit the officer, dragging them several feet.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer shot and killed a person believed to have stolen a car, according to law enforcement.

According to CHP Yuba-Suttter Division, the officer was looking for a stolen vehicle and was conducting a traffic stop in Yuba County Tuesday morning. The driver of the vehicle put the car in reverse and ran over the officer.

The officer was dragged several feet before they were able to fire their gun at the driver. The suspect then crashed into a nearby home, where they were later pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was hit by a bullet, according to CHP.

A spokesperson with CHP said there is no information about how many shots were fired or how many times the driver was hit.

The shooting is under investigation and Dunning Avenue is closed at Hammonton Smartsville Road with the closure expected to last about seven or eight hours.

