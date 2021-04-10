Suspect arrested for Yuba County stabbing incident captured on door camera

The suspect approached a home along the 1800 block of Kenwood Way in Linda around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff's Detectives arrested Daniel Solis of Linda on Sunday accusing him of attempted murder in a stabbing that happened on Friday, Oct. 1.

According to a press release from the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, Solis approached a home along the 1800 block of Kenwood Way in Linda around 1:30 p.m.

When a 59-year-old resident opened the door, Solis allegedly stabbed him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to a press release from the Yuba County Sheriff's Department.

A door camera captured the incident and the sheriff's department posted the video, asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

People sent in tips and investigators identified the suspect as Solis, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department.

Solis is also being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and burglary.

Solis was booked in the Yuba County Jail and his bail was set at one million dollars.

The sheriff's office says it is still investigating the incident.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9