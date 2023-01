Classes at two schools in the Lodi Unified School District were canceled due to flooding around the schools.

LODI, Calif. — Flooding has canceled classes at two schools Tuesday in the Lodi Unified School District.

Officials said Joe Serna Jr. Charter School and Houston Elementary School are closed on Tuesday due to flooding around the schools.

All other Lodi Unified schools will be in session.

Updates on the closures will be provided by the district Tuesday.

