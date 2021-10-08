McDonald's gives away free breakfast to educators

From October 11-15, educators with a valid ID can get a free breakfast meal at participating McDonald's locations nationwide.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — McDonald's is showing the love to educators with free breakfast meals.

All educators -- including teachers, staff, and school administrators -- with a valid ID can head to their local participating McDonald's restaurant during breakfast hours and receive a free breakfast.

The "Thank You Meal" includes your choice of EggMcMuffin, sausage biscuit or bacon, egg & cheese biscuit, plus hash browns and a medium premium roast coffee, iced coffee or a medium soft drink. Limit one meal per person per day.